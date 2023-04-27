Municipal Corporation elections to be held on 2nd May in Shimla

AMN

Campaigning is in full swing at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh for the Municipal Corporation elections to be held on 2nd of May. Both Congress and BJP have fielded their veterans in the election field.

BJP leader and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur along with party workers is holding road shows in Shimla’s Tutu and Majyath, Khalini, Lower Bazar and Mall Road areas. He will also attend public meetings at Summer Hill and Krishna Nagar and address a press conference in Shimla.

On the other hand, Congress leader and Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will hold election campaign and street meetings in Shimla’s Lower Bazar, Ram Bazar, Summer Hill, Bharadi, Kuftadhar, Kaithu and Annadale.