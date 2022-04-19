Mumbai’s special court extends judicial custody of NCP leader Nawab Malik

AMN

Mumbai’s special court has extended the judicial custody of NCP leader Nawab Malik till Friday in a money laundering case. Citing his ill health and kidney ailment, Mr. Malik urged Special Judge R N Rokade to grant him bail on medical grounds. His lawyer, Kushal Mor further informed the court that a plea challenging Mr. Malik’s arrest and seeking immediate release is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

Following this statement, the court extended Mr. Malik’s judicial custody till Friday. Mr. Malik was arrested on 23rd February by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.