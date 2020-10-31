Mumbai witnessing steady decrease in COVID-19 cases

AMN

Mumbai is seeing a steady decrease in Covid 19 cases with a simultaneous increase in doubling rate of the infection among the people. As per the latest data the average doubling rate has increased to 157 days. Also, the average patient growth rate has reported to have declined by 0.25% in these 10 days. The rate has come down to 0.44% from 0.69% on October 20.

BMC officials claim My Family, My Responsibility drive has helped create an awareness among the people. BMC officials said the drive which involved health workers visiting homes helped in early detection of the disease thereby restricting the spread of disease.

F- South ward has the highest individual doubling rate of 362 days, while there are 3 wards with the doubling rate of more than 200 days and 4 wards with doubling rate beyond 176 days and below 199 days. Officials said that areas in western suburbs like Borivali, Kandivali, Dahisar and Malad have also seen a decline in cases. So far, the city has reported over 2.52 lakh cases and more than 10,000 deaths.