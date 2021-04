AMN

Mumbai today registered 3876 new cases of corona, the sharpest fall recorded in the city after more than a month. In another positive development more than nine thousand patients were discharged from the hospitals, following their recovery.

The BMC press release said that seventy patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll to 12, 853.

The doubling rate of Covid cases in the city has slowed down to 62 days.