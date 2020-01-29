Mumbai International Film Festival begins

AMN / Mumbai

The oldest international event for non-feature films in South Asia, the Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short Fiction & Animation Films, began here Tuesday. The much-awaited 16th edition of the biennial festival was inaugurated at a momentous opening ceremony, at Nehru Centre Auditorium, Mumbai.

At the opening ceremony, the coveted Dr. V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Dr. S. Krishnaswamy, one of India’s most senior and active filmmakers, for his lifelong, invaluable contribution to non-fiction filmmaking. The prestigious award is presented in every edition of MIFF, to a filmmaker for seminal contribution to documentary films and its movement in India. It carries a cash award of 10 lakh rupees, trophy and a citation.

The Chief Guest for the opening ceremony, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Babul Supriyo and the Guest of Honour, Minister for Cultural Affairs & Medical Education, Government of Maharashtra, Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh presented the award to Dr. Krishnaswamy. Noted filmmaker Kiran Shantaram was also present on the occasion along with Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Festival Director Smita Vats Sharma.

Receiving the award, Mr. Krishnaswamy said it is very difficult for the voice to come up when you are on cloud nine. He said it is a great privilege to receive this award from the documentary film making fraternity and from Films Division.

Addressing the gathering of dignitaries, diplomats, filmmakers and film personalities from India and abroad, Union Minister Babul Supriyo said that it is only if one believes in oneself and the idea that one can succeed in the film industry. He added that he is very proud that iconic films of legendary filmmakers such as Satyajit Ray will be presented at this edition of MIFF. Congratulating the filmmakers, the Minister said when filmmakers make documentaries and short films, they talk about the rich cinematic history, which is a form of fixed deposit. It is also about the rich history which interests and inspires generations to come.

The week-long festival that will culminate on 3rd February will have the screening of a wide variety of films in competition sections, departed legends of documentary and animation genres will be remembered with special screenings in the homage section.

The festival will also have masterclass sessions and the workshops to be addressed by renowned national and international film editors, animators and drone cinematographers.

MIFF Oldest and the largest film festival for non-feature films in South Asia, which began in 1990 is being organized by the Films Division, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.