17 Sep 2022

Mumbai Indians names Mark Boucher as Head Coach

By
 Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 16th September : Mumbai Indians on Friday named South African record-holding wicket-keeper Mark Boucher as their Head Coach .

 Boucher has had a long and illustrious career as a wicket-keeper, batsman and holds the record for the most Test dismissals by a wicket-keeper. Post-retirement he took over as coach for Titans, a top-level cricket franchise in South Africa, and led them to five domestic titles. In 2019, Cricket South Africa appointed Mark Boucher as the head coach where he crafted 11 Test wins, 12 in ODIs and 23 T20I victories.

“It is an honor and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit.” said Boucher about his appointment

 Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Akash. M. Ambani said, “It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy.”

Mumbai Indians owned by Reliance Industries Limited runs the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the recent global expansion of #OneFamily Mumbai Indians will soon have three T20 teams across three countries. MI Emirates of UAE’s International League T20 and MI Cape Town of South Africa’s T20 League are set to join the MI family in 2023.

Over the last 15 years, Mumbai Indians has emerged as the most consistent cricket franchise maintaining its Number Uno position with seven titles, which includes a record 5 trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles. 

