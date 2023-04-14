इंडियन आवाज़     14 Apr 2023 07:17:21      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mumbai: Elaborate arrangements made at Chaitya Bhoomi for public to pay tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Today is 132nd birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. In Mumbai, civic authorities have made elaborate arrangements at the Chaitya Bhoomi for the public to pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar. Mumbai’s civic body has also arranged a special laser show at Ramabai Viewing Deck and photo exhibition at the Chaitya Bhoomi.

Various other programmes have also scheduled. Additional Municipal Commissioner of BMC Ashish Sharma visited the Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar yesterday to review the arrangements. Besides facilities like clean drinking water, mobile toilets, ambulance, fire tenders; the civic body has installed CCTVs and LED screens to live stream the proceedings at Chaitya Bhoomi. In view of the increased cases of COVID-19, masks and sanitizers will also be provided to visitors. The Sangeet Kala Academy and the Mumbai Police Band have also organised programmes to pay tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar. A blood donation camp has been arranged by civic run KEM Hospita

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart