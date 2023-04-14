Mumbai: Elaborate arrangements made at Chaitya Bhoomi for public to pay tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar

AMN

Today is 132nd birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. In Mumbai, civic authorities have made elaborate arrangements at the Chaitya Bhoomi for the public to pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar. Mumbai’s civic body has also arranged a special laser show at Ramabai Viewing Deck and photo exhibition at the Chaitya Bhoomi.

Various other programmes have also scheduled. Additional Municipal Commissioner of BMC Ashish Sharma visited the Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar yesterday to review the arrangements. Besides facilities like clean drinking water, mobile toilets, ambulance, fire tenders; the civic body has installed CCTVs and LED screens to live stream the proceedings at Chaitya Bhoomi. In view of the increased cases of COVID-19, masks and sanitizers will also be provided to visitors. The Sangeet Kala Academy and the Mumbai Police Band have also organised programmes to pay tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar. A blood donation camp has been arranged by civic run KEM Hospita