Mumbai: BMC illuminates tricolor lights on 28 buildings spread from Nariman Point to Girgaum Chowpatty

AMN

The BMC in Mumbai will be illuminating tricolor lights on 28 buildings spread across the famous Queen’s Necklace-a stretch from Nariman Point to the Girgaum Chowpatty in south Bombay. In order to meet the expenditure, 50 percent of the total fund has been borne through corporate social responsibility.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will be implemented throughout the city. The civic body has already appealed the commercial establishments on this stretch to illuminate tricolour lights on their buildings.

The Union Commerce Ministry has directed the companies to show their involvement by contributing through their CSR funds. The BMC said, for illuminating the tricolour lights on 28 buildings at the Queen’s necklace a total cost of 48 lakh rupees is expected.