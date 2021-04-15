Mumbai airport to operate all flights from terminal 2 from April 21

AMN

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, CSMIA has decided to re-consolidate all domestic passenger flights currently operating via Terminal 1. The decision has been taken in view of the pandemic situation.

The CSMIA said, with effect from April 21, 2021, it will be conducting all international as well as domestic flight operations through its iconic advanced Terminal 2. It said, all passengers of GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, TruJet and IndiGo are requested to get in touch with the respective airlines for further queries.

The CSMIA further said that the airport is strictly adhering to all guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Civil Aviation as well as the Government of Maharashtra.