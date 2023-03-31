Mumbai: 20 arrested for clash between two groups during Ram Navami procession

AMN

Mumbai police have apprehended more than 20 persons in connection with a clash between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in city’s Malvani area.

According to officials, the incident occurred last night at Malvani in suburban Malad West. A procession was going on and some people objected to high-volume DJ and loud music accompanying it.

During the clash between the two groups, stones were hurled, which triggered panic in the area.

An additional police force was called in and the police personnel used force to disperse the crowd. The official said that senior police officials and some local politicians rushed to the spot and appealed for peace.

Police officials informed that a large number of police personnel were deployed in the area and the situation was brought under control.