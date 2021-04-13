Multinational military exercise Shantir Ogrosena ends in Bangladesh

WEB DESK

The 10 day long multinational military exercise named ‘Shantir Ogrosena’ culminated in Bangladesh on Monday, April 12 at the Bangabandhu Senanibas in Dhaka. Troops from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka participated in the exercise with observers from the USA, UK, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore.

The exercise was organised to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary and celebrate the golden jubilee of the liberation of Bangladesh.

The aim of the exercise was to strengthen defence ties and enhance interoperability amongst neighbourhood countries to ensure effective peacekeeping operations. The participating armies shared their experiences and enhanced their situational awareness through robust information exchange platforms, said the official press release issued on Monday.

The exercise culminated with a validation phase and closing ceremony organised on the theme of ‘Robust Peacekeeping Operations’ jointly undertaken by contingents of the four participating countries.

Army Chief General MM Naravane witnessed the validation exercise on the concluding day. General Naravane had arrived in Bangladesh on a five day long official visit on April 8. During his visit, he interacted with the senior officers of the participating nations and military observers from other countries. He also met his Bangladeshi counterpart, Naval Chief and Assistant Chief of Air Staff(Operations) during his visit. Gen. Naravane attended the Army Chief’s enclave on Sunday, April 11.