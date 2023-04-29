इंडियन आवाज़     30 Apr 2023 01:01:15      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 10 yrs in prison in kidnapping and murder cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been convicted in the kidnapping of VHP leader case and the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai case. The MP-MLA court in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Ansari.

Mukhtar’s elder brother and BSP MP from Ghazipur, Afzaal Ansari was also convicted and sentenced to four years in jail with Rs 1 lakh fine.

The verdict is extremely crucial as Afzaal is set to lose his Lok Sabha membership.

Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time former MLA, was booked in Gangster Act for his involvement in the 1996 kidnapping case of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Nandkishore Rungta and the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

Reacting to the verdict, Alka Rai, the widow of Krishnanand Rai, said that the rule of the mafia has ended in Uttar Pradesh and that she has faith in the judiciary.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Free press is the lodestar that guides democracy, says Justice Nagarathna

She was speaking on the occasion of Business Standard-Seema Nazareth Award for Excellence in Journalism 2022 . ...

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart