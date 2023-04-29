Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 10 yrs in prison in kidnapping and murder cases

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been convicted in the kidnapping of VHP leader case and the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai case. The MP-MLA court in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Ansari.

Mukhtar’s elder brother and BSP MP from Ghazipur, Afzaal Ansari was also convicted and sentenced to four years in jail with Rs 1 lakh fine.

The verdict is extremely crucial as Afzaal is set to lose his Lok Sabha membership.

Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time former MLA, was booked in Gangster Act for his involvement in the 1996 kidnapping case of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Nandkishore Rungta and the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

Reacting to the verdict, Alka Rai, the widow of Krishnanand Rai, said that the rule of the mafia has ended in Uttar Pradesh and that she has faith in the judiciary.