AMN / WEB DESK

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh today resigned from the Cabinet a day ahead of their Rajya Sabha term gets over.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded contribution of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh to the country and the people.

Soon after the resignation, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met BJP president JP Nadda at the party headquarters in the national capital.