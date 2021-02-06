MSME wing of GoI to cooperate in setting up industries up to 20 crore rupees in Dhanbad

AMN

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME wing of the Government of India will cooperate in setting up industries up to 20 crore rupees in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

Addressing a meeting with the industrialists and members of Dhanbad Chamber and Industrial Organizations, MSME Director Dr. SK Sahu said that the central government will give 70 percent amount, while the remaining 30 percent is to be borne by the state government and industrialists.

The Central Government has taken initiatives to set up integrated industries, including the automobile section, tools room, and other subsidiary industries in Dhanbad for Rs 20 crore and more. This amount will be received by industrialists through clusters.

Director MSME D K Sahu in Dhanbad has assured the industrialists to resolve the above issues and problems, and focus upon Prime Minister’s vision of Vocal for Local. Mr Sahu has also advised to set up trade fairs on behalf of MSMEs in coming days.