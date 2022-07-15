FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jul 2022 07:45:54      انڈین آواز

‘Mr Hitler, this isn’t Germany’: Kamal Haasan on unparliamentary words’ list

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

The reported list of banned words has created a furore in India political circles, with several leaders criticising the move. Joining the issue, actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam, in a strongly-worded statement, condemned the new list of ‘unparliamentary’ words released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, saying that it “chokes democracy”.

The booklet, at the centre of the controversy, lists words that will be expunged if used in Parliament, including ‘drama’, ‘corruption’, ‘destructive force’, ‘shameful’, ‘incompetent’, ‘dictatorial’, ‘betrayal’, and ‘anarchist’ among others.

“Mr. Hitler, this is not Germany! Are you bringing back Monarchy?” the party tweeted a poster featuring Kamal Haasan.

“This is a typical act of choking democracy and freedom of expression. Pointing out any discrepancy is a privilege of democracy and if that is not permitted, it is a direct mockery of our Constitution,” the party said in a statement.

“If the Hon’ble PM and the ministers are not open to criticisms or even opinions, does it mean that we are going back to monarchy where the king and his ministers would be only praised?”

“For a prime minister who quotes Thiruvalluvar profusely, someone must read Thirukkural, which says that if a king does not have anyone to point out, will ruin, even though there is no one to destroy him. Our Hon’ble PM must understand that this is not Germany,” the statement further read.

The list of banned words has created a furore in political circles, with several MPs criticising the move.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared an image on Twitter describing the word ‘unparliamentary’. “Words used in discussion and debates which correctly describes the PM’s handling of the government, now banned from being spoken,” the post read.

“My first of new twitter series on replacements for unparliamentary words. Banned word- Sexual Harassment. Replacement- Mr. Gogoi,” Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted.

The diktat comes ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, slated to begin on July 18. Words like ‘anarchist’, ‘Shakuni’, ‘dictatorial’, ‘taanashah’, ‘taanashahi’, ‘Jaichand’, ‘vinash purush’, ‘Khalistani’ and ‘khoon se kheti’ would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Pranavi leads by three shots as Seher falters in the 2nd round of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Pranavi Urs carded 2-over 71 and with an aggregate par 138 for 36 holes,  extended lead ...

Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy advance to quarterfinal of Singapore Open Badminton

AMN Ace Indian shuttler P. V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and H. S. Prannoy today advanced to the quarterfinals of ...

Women’s Hockey World Cup India outplay Japan 3-1 to finish 9th

Harpal Singh Bedi Navneet Kaur led the charge as India overpowered formidable Japan 3-1, to finish 9th in t ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart