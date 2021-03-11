MPSC postpones prelim examination scheduled on 14th March 2021

AMN/ WEB DESK

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has postponed prelim examination, earlier scheduled on 14th March 2021. As per the statement, the Commission has said that the revised dates will be announced soon.

State government yesterday wrote a letter to the commission and requested that the Corona cases are rising in the state. To contain this disease, various district administration has imposed certain restrictions. In the view of such a situation, it will not be appropriate to hold an examination, so the exams may be postponed.

Many candidates who were preparing for these exams are protesting against this decision in Pune. State disaster management minister Vijay Vaddetiwar has assured that he will speak to CM and Dy. CM and will request to find out some solution over this issue.