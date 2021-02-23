MP witnesses steady rise in COVID-19 cases in last few days

AMN
MP is witnessing a steady rise in covid cases in the last few days.The covid positivity rate has increased to 2.2percent. With neighbouring Maharashtra witnessing a surge in daily Coronavirus cases, the state government yesterday directed for intensifying surveillance in districts bordering Maharashtra.
In wake of steady rise in Covid-19 cases administration has become vigilant in strict adherence to all Covid-19 guidelines and health protocol.The district collectors have been asked to ensure temperature-based screening of people coming from Maharashtra.
The home department has written to collectors of 12 districts which share the border with Maharashtra and a few other districts including Bhopal, Indore, Hoshangabad, Betul, Seoni, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, and Alirajpur to hold crisis management meeting.
Meanwhile the state reported 294 positive cases yesterday while 241 recovered from infection. “Pooja P. Vardhan , AIR News Bhopal.