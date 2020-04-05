MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal to discuss various issues of Ladakh

AMN

MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal convened a Video Conference meeting with Hon’ble Chairman/CEC, Hon’ble ECs and Hon’ble Councillors of LAHDC Kargil and discussed various public related issues like requirements of essential commodities in far flung areas of Ladakh, mask & glove for village level medical centres, permission of wholesaler at village level, distribution of agriculture seeds, evacuation of standard patient, students and pilgrims of Ladakh from different cities like Delhi, Chandigarh and Jammu etc.

Evacuation of remaining stranded pilgrims from Iran, issues related with the Ladakhi people quarantined in various places, opening of Zojila Road, issuances of Thermal Fugger to MC Kargil, improvement of net & tele-connectivity, screening at Parkhachik and Shingkunla for Zanskar, arrangement for Mah-e-Ramazan, and other relevant issues.

MP Ladakh extend his gratitude to the members of LAHDC Kargil for their contributions especially during the ongoing pandemic situation and assured for equal representation of both the districts of Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency.