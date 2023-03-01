इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2023 03:07:23      انڈین آواز
MP govt presents green budget of Rs 3 lakh 14 thousand 25 crore

The BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan today, presented a green budget of Rs 3 lakh 14 thousand 25 crore in Madhya Pradesh. This is the last budget of the current tenure of the government.

There is no provision for any new tax in the budget and stamp duty has also been cut in many categories.

A provision of Rs 1 lakh 2 thousand 976 crore has been made for the welfare of women.

In the budget, the Government has announced to start of Mukhyamantri Balika Scooty Yojana for the meritorious girls of the state. Under this scheme, scooties will be gifted to the girls who get the highest marks in class 12th in the state.

Another new scheme has been announced in the budget named ‘Ladli Bahna’. Under this scheme, women in the state will be given financial assistance of one thousand rupees per month. A provision of Rs 8 thousand crore has been made for the Ladli Bahna Yojana.

Various provisions have been made for the education and employment sector including increasing MBBS seats up to 3 thousand 605, Rs 3 thousand 230 crore for CM Rise schools and provision of one thousand crore for Mukhyamantri Kaushal Yojana. Apart from this, on the lines of Mahakal Lok, the renovation of Ram Raja Temple in Orchha, construction of Vanvasi Ram Lok in Chitrakoot, Devi Mahalok in Salkanpur and Sant Ravidas Shiromani Memorial in Sagar have been announced.

