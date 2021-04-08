MP govt announces measures to prevent black marketing, price rise of masks, oxygen, medicine

AMN

In Madhya Pradesh, the government has taken important decisions related to covid control in the state. Necessary steps is being taken to prevent black marketing and unnecessary price rise of masks, oxygen, medicines etc. Remdesivir Injection will be made available free of cost to the poor and middle class.

AIR Bhopal Correspondent reports that the number of beds available for Covid patients will be increased from 24 thousand to 36 thousand. Number of beds available for free treatment of Covid patients will be increased to 15 thousand. 720 fever clinics are operational in the state. Free corona testing of 40 thousand suspected patients will be done every day. L.N. Hospital in Bhopal has been declared as Covid Hospital and it will be reserved for free treatment of Covid patients. 300 beds have been reserved for free treatment of Covid patients at People’s Hospital in Bhopal.

For the convenience of the general public, the government has fixed the maximum rates for various types of tests at private hospitals or testing centres including Rs 700 for R.T.P.C.R and Rs 300 for Rapid Antigen Test. If a sample has to be collected from home, then an additional fee of Rs 200 can be charged in all categories.