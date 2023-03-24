इंडियन आवाज़     24 Mar 2023 03:50:54      انڈین آواز
MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled State Youth Policy and Youth Portal

AMN

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the State Youth Policy and a Youth Portal yesterday. Making several announcements for the youth on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State Level Youth Commission will be reconstituted by April 5.

The MP government has given several concessions in the youth policy to connect the youth with employment. The most significant of them is that, to participate in the recruitment process for all government posts in the state, the examination fee will have to be paid only once. Another noteworthy announcement is that a separate merit list will be made for admission to MBBS and BDS for the students studying in government schools of the state. 5 percent seats will be reserved in colleges for this purpose. Shri Chouhan also announced the implementation of Mukhya Mantri Yuva Kaushal Earning Scheme. Under the scheme, an amount of at least Rs 8 thousand will be given to the youth every month on the basis of learning and earning. The Chief Minister informed that from next year a youth budget will also be made and Khelo MP Youth Games will be organized every year.

