MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the tourism sector too..

By ANDLAIB AKHTER

In a bid to give a big fillip to the provision of a new kind of tourism service in India, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ministry of Civil Aviation for development of Sea Plane services in India today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Development of Sea Plane Services in the country.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri were present during the MoU signing ceremony at Ministry of Civil Aviation.

As per MoU, a Co-ordination Committee with officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and Ministry of Tourism (MoT) is to be set up for timely completion of operationalisation of Seaplane services at various locations. MoCA, MoPSW, SDCL (Sagarmala Development Company Limited) will consider operationalising of Seaplane operating routes as identified/suggested by all agencies.

Speaking on this occasion Mansukh Mandaviya said that signing of the MoU will be a game changer both for Indian Maritime and Civil Aviation sector as it will not only enhance seamless connectivity across the nation by promoting eco-friendly transportation through Seaplanes but also give a boost to the tourism industry.

On the occasion, Hardeep Singh Puri said that this MoU between the two Ministries will help in expediting the development of new water aerodromes and also operationalization of new seaplane routes in India. He further stated that this will give a big fillip to the provision of a new kind of tourism service in India.

MoPSW would identify and develop water front infrastructure of Aerodromes/locations and obtain required statutory clearances /approvals in coordination with MoCA, DGCA and AAI by defining the timelines for all activities involved in the development of facilities for starting seaplanes operations.

MoCA would carry out bidding and select potential airlines operators based on their commercial consideration through bidding process, incorporate the locations/routes as identified by MoPSW & routes identified through bidding process in UDAN scheme document. MoCA is also obliged to provide funds/financial support in respect of water aerodromes awarded under RCS-UDAN scheme and coordinate with Chief Secretaries of all States for the Seaplanes operations.

Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Dr. Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, Airport Authority of India along with other senior officials were present at the occasion.

Signing of MoU is seen as a major milestone for making seaplanes project a reality soon. This MoU envisages development of Non Scheduled /Scheduled operation of seaplane services within territorial jurisdiction of India under RCS-UDAN scheme of government of India.

