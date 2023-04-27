इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2023 11:55:23      انڈین آواز
Motorsport: Jehan Daruvala eyeing Azerbaijan podium hat-trick

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Ace driver Jehan Daruvala will be eyeing his third consecutive Azerbaijan podium as Formula 2 returns to action at the Bakucity circuit after a month-long break.

The 24-year-old, who races for Dutch team MP Motorsport, finished third around the fearsomely fast, 6-km-long street track on his first visit to thevenue in 2021.
He followed that up with a second-place finish last year, crossing the line less than half a second behind the race winner. Now, batteries recharged, he isaiming to go one better to not only win but also make it three podiums from three races. “Baku has been something of a happy hunting ground for me. With the exception of the narrow, tight section that runs through the old city. The layout is quite similar to Jeddah, which plays to the strengths of my driving style. I’ve got a bit of unfinished business as I very nearly won here last year and I’m feeling relaxed, recharged and confident heading into the weekend.” said Mumbai based Jehan 
The Baku street track, with its fast layout and unforgiving barriers, has served up plenty of thrills and spills over the years. Last year’s Formula 2 round waspacked with incidents, with the Feature race even finishing behind the safety car.The championship will once again act as a support series to the Formula One Grand Prix. Track action will kick-off on Friday, April 28th, with practice andqualifying. The shorter Sprint race will take place on Saturday with the main Feature race to be held on Sunday ahead of the Formula One race.

