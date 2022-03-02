FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2022 05:24:59      انڈین آواز

Presence of US nuclear weapons in Europe unacceptable: Russia

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Russia considers the presence of US nuclear weapons in a number of European states unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his video address to the Geneva conference on disarmament, adding that the US nuclear weapons must have long been returned back to American soil.

Image

MOSCOW

Moscow believes that obtaining legally binding security guarantees from NATO members is of paramount importance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to the Disarmament Conference.

“[Our] Western colleagues have not yet shown any willingness to provide Russia with long-term legally binding security guarantees. <…> For us, achieving these objectives is of fundamental importance,” Lavrov emphasized.

The minister stressed that the issue here is refusing NATO’s expansion any further, and abandoning the “Bucharest formula” (2008 Bucharest Summit – TASS) that sees Ukraine and Georgia becoming members of the US-led military bloc. “Western countries should refrain from establishing military facilities on the territory of former USSR states that are not members of the alliance, including the use of their infrastructure for conducting any military activity. It is necessary to return NATO’s military capabilities, including strike [capabilities], and NATO infrastructure to the state of 1997, when the NATO-Russia Founding Act was adopted,” Lavrov concluded. TASS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Five-including 4 from Tamil Nadu-share lead at Senior Nationals Chess

Harpal Singh Bedi  Five Players - Including four from  Tamil Nadu -GM Gukesh D ; GM Iniyan P, GM Arav ...

Spotlight on Vani and Amandeep in the 4th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Aamby Valley,(Maharashtra )1 March :  Spotlight will be on  Vani Kapoor, back a ...

India is fully prepared for Women’s Hockey  World Cup: Sushila Chanu

Harpal Singh Bedi Veteran halfback Sushila Chanu for the Monday asserted that India is fully prepared  for ...

خبرنامہ

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

یوکرائن پر روسی حملے سے ہندوستانی تاجروں کو اربوں روپے کا نقصان

جاوید اختریوکرائن کے بحران اور روسی صدر ولادیمیر پوٹن کی طرف ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart