MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar reviews preparations of health facilities during Covid mock drill in Maharashtra

AMN

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar reviewed the preparations of health facilities during the Covid mock drill in Maharashtra.

She visited the government hospital in Nashik today to inspect the preparations. Doctors in the hospital gave her detailed information about the oxygen system in Nashik government hospital, the new state-of-the-art ICU, various types of equipment laboratories, etc. Dr. Pawar directed officials to prepare for any emergency and immediately address the issue of shortage of the required medicines and the medical equipments. The mock drills were also conducted in J J Hospital, St. George Hospital and many other public and private health facilities in Mumbai.