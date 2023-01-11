MoS for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi to visit Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador and Bolivia from January 13

AMN

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi will visit Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador and Bolivia from the 13th of this month.

During her eight days official visit, the Minister will address and interact with the Indian diaspora and participate in Yoga events and Indian Film Festivals in these countries.

The Minister will visit Cuba from the 13th to the 14th of this month. She will meet the Speaker of the National Assembly and Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Culture. She is also expected to call on the President of Cuba. Meenakshi Lekhi will visit Guatemala from 15th to 17th January, where she will call on the President and the Vice President and hold discussions with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy, Public Health and Energy and Mines. She will also interact with the business community in Antigua. In San Salvador from 17th to 19th January, she will call on the President of El Salvador and have meetings with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Culture and Economy. In Bolivia, she will call on the President and have meetings with Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Hydrocarbons and Energies.