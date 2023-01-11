FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jan 2023 04:24:51      انڈین آواز

MoS for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi to visit Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador and Bolivia from January 13

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi will visit Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador and Bolivia from the 13th of this month.

During her eight days official visit, the Minister will address and interact with the Indian diaspora and participate in Yoga events and Indian Film Festivals in these countries.

The Minister will visit Cuba from the 13th to the 14th of this month. She will meet the Speaker of the National Assembly and Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Culture. She is also expected to call on the President of Cuba. Meenakshi Lekhi will visit Guatemala from 15th to 17th January, where she will call on the President and the Vice President and hold discussions with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy, Public Health and Energy and Mines. She will also interact with the business community in Antigua. In San Salvador from 17th to 19th January, she will call on the President of El Salvador and have meetings with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Culture and Economy. In Bolivia, she will call on the President and have meetings with Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Hydrocarbons and Energies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart