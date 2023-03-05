MoS Dr Jitendra Singh to inaugurate 2-day Regional Conference on Good Governance Practices in Bhopal tomorrow

AMN

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh will inaugurate a two-day Regional Conference on the theme of Good Governance Practices in Bhopal tomorrow. During the inaugural session, a film on DARPG, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances @2022 will be showcased.

Discussions and presentations on various topics including Digital Secretariats-Way Forward, e-Service Delivery and Digital Initiatives in collaboration with Startups will also be held at the event. Around 200 delegates from Pan India will attend the event. This Conference is an effort to bring the Government and Citizens closer through various administrative reforms at the Centre, State and District levels.