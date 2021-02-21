More than one crore seven lakh beneficiaries in country administered Covid-19 vaccines so far

AMN
More than one crore seven lakh beneficiaries have been administered Covid-19 vaccines in the country so far. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said that a total of five lakh 27 thousand 197 beneficiaries have been inoculated with Covid-19 doses in the 24 hour period.
The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 97.27 percent with a total recovery of more than 10 thousand 307 patients within 24 hours.
The Ministry said, more than one crore six lakh 78 thousand patients have already been recovered from the infection and there are one lakh 43 thousand 127 active cases in the country which comprises only 1.30 percent of the total positive cases.