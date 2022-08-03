More than 94 thousand cattle infected with lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan

WEB DESK

In Rajasthan, more than 94 thousand cattle have been infected with lumpy skin disease. While more than 4 thousand 200 animals have died so far due to this disease.

According to the data of the Animal Husbandry Department, cases of this disease have been reported from 17 districts. More cases of this disease are being reported in large numbers from Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Pali, and Nagaur. Sirohi and Bikaner districts. Most of the cases of the lumpy disease are found in cows, although some buffaloes are also found infected.

A Central team from Bhopal today took 60 samples from five Gaushalas in highly affected Nagaur districts. Minister of Animal Husbandry Lal Chand Kataria took stock of the situation in a high-level meeting this afternoon.

He told that the government is trying to control the spread of the disease on a war footing level. Special teams have been deployed for the survey and treatment of the cattle.