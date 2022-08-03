FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Aug 2022 11:00:22      انڈین آواز

More than 94 thousand cattle infected with lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In Rajasthan, more than 94 thousand cattle have been infected with lumpy skin disease. While more than 4 thousand 200 animals have died so far due to this disease.

According to the data of the Animal Husbandry Department, cases of this disease have been reported from 17 districts. More cases of this disease are being reported in large numbers from Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Pali, and Nagaur. Sirohi and Bikaner districts. Most of the cases of the lumpy disease are found in cows, although some buffaloes are also found infected.

A Central team from Bhopal today took 60 samples from five Gaushalas in highly affected Nagaur districts. Minister of Animal Husbandry Lal Chand Kataria took stock of the situation in a high-level meeting this afternoon.

He told that the government is trying to control the spread of the disease on a war footing level. Special teams have been deployed for the survey and treatment of the cattle.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Chess Olympiad: Indian B beat Spain, Gukesh stuns favourite Shirov

Harpal Singh Bedi Young Grandmaster D Gukesh caused a big upset by defeating former World Championship chal ...

Indian swimmers Kushagra Rawat, Advait Page qualify for men’s 1500m freestyle final

On the fifth day of Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, Indian swimmers Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page qualify f ...

CWG Women Hockey: England overpower India 3-1

Harpal Singh Bedi India suffered their first defeat in three outings as they went down to England 3-1 in th ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart