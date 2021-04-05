More than 80 terrorists killed in airstrikes in Kandahar province of Afghanistan

WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, nearly 82 terrorists were killed in airstrikes in the Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province yesterday. Besides the killing of 82 armed insurgents including the Taliban’s key commander Sarhadi, two tanks and several vehicles of the insurgents have also been destroyed.

Earlier in the day, Fawad Aman, Deputy Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, said that the air force launched airstrikes on the Taliban in the Arghandab district of Kandahar province.

Taliban terrorists, who are active in parts of Kandahar province, are yet to make comment on the airstrikes.