इंडियन आवाज़     16 Mar 2022 10:52:53      انڈین آواز

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine: IOM

WEB DESK

The International Organization for Migration says more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded last month.

The new milestone also indicated that some 157,000 third-country nationals – people who aren’t Ukrainian – were part of the outflow in what U.N. officials have called the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
IOM spokesman Paul Dillon said at a U.N. news briefing in Geneva on Tuesday that the totals were compiled from figures provided by national authorities.

The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, which provides a more detailed count than the IOM though based on similar data, has reported that more than 1.8 million of the refugees were in Poland.

UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said some 300,000 had moved on from there to Western Europe and noted that the vast majority of those fleeing have been women and children

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

