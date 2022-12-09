More than 2,30,000 crop residue management machines supplied to Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi

AMN / NEW DELDIL

The Government has said that more than two lakh 30 thousand crop residue management machines have been supplied to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCR – Delhi. The machines have been supplied to Custom Hiring Centres and individual farmers of these States to address air pollution.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said this in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today. Mr Tomar said, during the period from 2018-19 to 2022-23, funds amounting to over three thousand 138 crore rupees have been released for these States and more than 39 thousand Custom Hiring Centres have been established.