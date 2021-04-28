More than 2.61 lakh people recover from COVID-19 in last 24 hours in India
29 Apr 2021

The country registered the grim record of the highest number of fresh cases and deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday. The record spike in coronavirus cases has increased the active caseloads in several States and Union Territories.

The Health Ministry has informed on Wednesday that over 3 lakh 60 thousand fresh cases have been reported in the country within 24 hours. This is the highest number of cases registered in a day since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The Ministry has informed that at present, there are over 29 lakh 78 thousand active cases in the country which comprises 16.55 per cent of the total positive cases. With the rising number of fresh cases, the recovery rate has further declined to 82.33 per cent. The Ministry has said, more than two lakh sixty one thousand people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. So far, over one crore 48 lakh patients have already recovered from this infectious disease in the country.

The Health Ministry has said, over three thousand 293 deaths have been reported in the country within 24 hours, taking the toll to over two lakh across the country. This is the highest number of deaths registered in a day since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research has informed that over 17 lakh 23 thousand tests for coronavirus were conducted within 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests has reached 28 crore 27 lakh in the country.

