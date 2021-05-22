Odisha gears up to meet any eventuality of impending cyclone
Over 2.57 lakh fresh cases reported in country in last 24 hours
Foreign aid to combat COVID-19 being expeditiously dispatched to States, UTs: Health Ministry
Lockdown extended in Karnataka, TN to check surging Covid19 cases
Pfizer-BioNTech pledge 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to less wealthy nations
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 May 2021 08:10:18      انڈین آواز

More than 2.39 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID in Puducherry

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The total tally of COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries has touched two lakh 39 thousand 301 in the Union Territory of Puducherry today. This includes the 2nd dose of vaccination also.

The total vaccination tally includes one lakh 33 thousand 845 General Public, 34 thousand 133 Health Care workers and 20 thousand 921 Front line staff. According to the Health Department, the number of active cases has risen to 17, 340 as of today, of which 2,112 persons are in hospitals and 15,228 are in home isolation.

In all, 2,011 persons were cured and discharged from hospitals. Thirty people died. So far, nine lakh 71 thousand and 544 persons tested, of which eight lakh 50 thousand and 822 reported negative. The recovery rate stands at 80.27 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.40 per cent.

Meanwhile, 1,600 people between the age group of 18 to 44 years had booked slots for their first shot. The Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan urged the youths to become the ambassadors of the vaccination mission in the UT.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey is in my DNA: Midfielder Jaskaran Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey is in my DNA and it was but natural that i got attracted to this game ...

Narinder Batra re elected President of FIH

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Contesting for the second term Narinder Batra was re-elected as the Internati ...

We are ready for Tokyo Olympics; Women’s Hockey Vice Captain Savita

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper Savita feels that Women's hockey team is ready for the Tokyo O ...

خبرنامہ

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

مولانا سید قاری محمد عثمان منصورپوری کے انتقال پر مولانا ارشد مدنی کو ملال

                    مولانا قاری سیّد محمد عثمان منصورپوری صدر ...

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz