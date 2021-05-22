More than 2.39 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID in Puducherry

AMN

The total tally of COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries has touched two lakh 39 thousand 301 in the Union Territory of Puducherry today. This includes the 2nd dose of vaccination also.

The total vaccination tally includes one lakh 33 thousand 845 General Public, 34 thousand 133 Health Care workers and 20 thousand 921 Front line staff. According to the Health Department, the number of active cases has risen to 17, 340 as of today, of which 2,112 persons are in hospitals and 15,228 are in home isolation.

In all, 2,011 persons were cured and discharged from hospitals. Thirty people died. So far, nine lakh 71 thousand and 544 persons tested, of which eight lakh 50 thousand and 822 reported negative. The recovery rate stands at 80.27 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.40 per cent.

Meanwhile, 1,600 people between the age group of 18 to 44 years had booked slots for their first shot. The Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan urged the youths to become the ambassadors of the vaccination mission in the UT.