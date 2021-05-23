More than 19 Crore 50 lakh vaccine doses of COVID-19 administered so far

AMN

India achieved another milestone in its vaccination drive as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the figure of 19 Crore 50 lakhs. The Union Health Ministry has informed that around 1 crore beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years have so far been given the first dose of the Vaccine. The Ministry added that in the past 24 hours of the largest vaccination programme in the World, the nation administered over 16 lakh doses of COVID vaccine taking the cumulative figure over 19 crore 50 lakh. Centre has said that nearly 6 lakh 82 thousand people in the age group of 18 to 44 years received their first jab in the past 24 hours.

Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have so far administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.

So far nearly 15 crore 20 lakh people in the country have received their first dose of COVID vaccine whereas around 4 crore 30 lakh have been completely vaccinated with both the required doses.

Centre is continuously reviewing and monitoring the vaccination programme at the highest level as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19. The liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has come into force from 1st of this month under which people in the age group of 18 to 44 years are also being vaccinated.