More than 183.62 crore vaccine doses provided to States: Health Ministry

AMN

Health Ministry today said that more than 183 crore 62 lakh vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through Centre’s free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. It said, more than 17 crore two lakh balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

