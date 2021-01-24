More than 15,37000 people vaccinated for COVID-19 in India so far

WEB DESK

Government has said that more than 15 lakh 37 thousand beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 till January 23 across the country.

Briefing media on Covid Vaccine, Additional Health Secretary, Dr Manohar Agnani said, a total of one lakh 46 thousand 598 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 P.M. yesterday in 27 States and Union Territories. He said, the hospitalization against vaccination is only 0.0007 per cent.

Mr Agnani said, six deaths have been reported till date and none of these deaths have been causally linked with covid-19 vaccination.

Mr Agnani said, a training of immunization programme managers of 13 foreign countries including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka using Indian vaccine was conducted by the Ministry.