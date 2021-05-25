More than 100 NDRF teams deployed in 5 states in view of Cyclone Yaas

Japan kicks off mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID crisis worsens
AMN / WEB DESK

DG NDRF S.N. Pradhan has said that more than 100 teams of NDRF are being deployed in 5 states and 1 UT, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Andaman & Nicobar Islands in view of Cyclone Yaas. Mr Pradhan said, teams are being airlifted from different parts of the country.

He said, focus is on zero casualty and evacuation of people without taking any chances. The Cyclone has developed into a deep depression likely to make landfall between Odisha and West Bengal coast on Wednesday.

In total 109 self-contained teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been committed for the coastal districts of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Andaman and Nicobar island after consultation with state authorities.

Among the total 109 teams, 32 teams have been deployed at the coastal districts of West Bengal and 10 more teams are being airlifted in addition to the 3 teams kept on in the state. For an effective response, 44 teams have been placed at coastal districts of
Odisha whereas 8 teams are kept as immediate reserve at Mundali, Cuttack NDRF Base which may be used as situation demands.

Two teams are deployed in Tamil Nadu and one team is on at Arakkonam NDRF Battalion, 3 teams are deployed in Jharkhand and 2 teams are on standby in the state. Besides, 3 teams are deployed in Andhra Pradesh and one team is deployed at Andaman and Nicobar Island.

