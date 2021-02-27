More than 1.37 crore healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid 19 in India

AMN / WEB DESK

Over 1.37 core COVID-19 vaccinations were done so far in the country. Briefing media in New Delhi. Joint Secretary in Health Ministry Dr Mandeep Bhandari said, over 88 lakh 41 thousand Health Care Workers and 49 lakh 15 thousand Front Line Workers have administered the vaccines till now.

He said, Health Care Workers first dose coverage of more than 80 percent done in seven States and UTs and Front Line Workers first dose coverage of more than 60 percent done in seven States and UTs.

Dr Bhandari said, two lakh 84 thousand vaccines were given yesterday. He informed that the orientation of administrators and Programme Managers of all States and UTs was conducted for Co-WIN 2.0.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination for people aged 60 years and above and those aged 45 years and above with comorbidities will start from Monday.