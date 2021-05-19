More companies should be given license to manufacture COVID vaccines: Gadkari

AMN

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has suggested that considering the huge demand for the COVID vaccines in the country, more companies should be given license to manufacture them. Speaking in a virtual event amid the presence of Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya and vice chancellors of several Universities, Mr. Gadkari said that license to manufacture the vaccines can be given to 10 more companies to ramp up the vaccine production. He added that if the production becomes surplus in the future, then the vaccines can also be exported to countries where it is needed.

Highlighting the fact that, atleast two to three laboratories in every state in the country has the infrastructure to produce the vaccines, Mr. Gadkari suggested that they may be roped in to ramp up the production on a business based model with 10 per cent royalty to the original developers. He affirmed that such model will help ease the vaccine demand in the country in just 15 to 20 days.