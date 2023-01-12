More classified documents from Biden’s vice presidency found at new location

WEB DESK

Various media outlets in US have reported that more classified documents from the period when President Joe Biden was vice president have been found at a new location.

NBC TV and other outlets report that Biden’s aides found more classified documents in a separate location, but the number is not known.

A batch of classified documents from Biden’s vice presidency were discovered last November at his private office in Washington.

Biden has said he was surprised by the discovery, and his team is cooperating with a review into why they were there.

Biden did not make the first discovery public until it was reported by the media.

Republicans are stepping up criticism of Biden’s handling of the matter, as he has pointed to careless management of classified documents after they were found at the home of former President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile Justice Department is reviewing the discovery of classified documents in a private office used by Joe Biden between the end of his vice presidency in 2017 and the start of his 2020 campaign for the presidency, the White House confirmed on Monday.

In a statement, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the President, said, “The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice” regarding the matter. “The documents were discovered when the President’s personal attorneys were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.” The statement added: “Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives.”

CBS News broke the story on the discovery.