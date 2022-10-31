FreeCurrencyRates.com

Morbi bridge collapse: Union Minister Piyush Goyal expresses condolences over loss of life

AMN

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of life in the tragic bridge collapse that occurred in Morbi, Gujarat yesterday.

He was addressing the gathering before flagging off the ‘Run for Unity’ held to mark the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in New Delhi. He paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel before flagging off the ‘Run for Unity’ from the premises of Vanjiya Bhawan. The Minister also administered the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Divas Pledge’ to the officials and staff of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

