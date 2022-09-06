Monsoon session of Telangana Assembly to begin today

AMN

Monsoon Session of Telangana Assembly will begin this morning. Business Advisory Committee of the legislature will meet after the adjournment of proceedings on the first day, to decide about the number of days the two Houses will be in session and the agenda that will be taken up in the session. The session is likely to continue in the second week of this month as proceedings are unlikely to be taken up on Ganesh Immersion for a couple of days. The Monsoon Session has been convened in view of the six-month deadline between the two sessions. The budget session of the legislature was held till March 15th this year. The Monsoon Session assumes significance in the light of the prevailing developments between TRS and BJP over several issues, like tax devolution.

Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy and Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy reviewed the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the legislature with senior government as well as police officials. They instructed the officials to make elaborate security arrangements in addition to putting in place a COVID-19 testing centre as well as administering the booster dose to those in need.