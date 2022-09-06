FreeCurrencyRates.com

Monsoon session of Telangana Assembly to begin today

AMN

Monsoon Session of Telangana Assembly will begin this morning. Business Advisory Committee of the legislature will meet after the adjournment of proceedings on the first day, to decide about the number of days the two Houses will be in session and the agenda that will be taken up in the session. The session is likely to continue in the second week of this month as proceedings are unlikely to be taken up on Ganesh Immersion for a couple of days. The Monsoon Session has been convened in view of the six-month deadline between the two sessions. The budget session of the legislature was held till March 15th this year. The Monsoon Session assumes significance in the light of the prevailing developments between TRS and BJP over several issues, like tax devolution.

Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy and Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy reviewed the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the legislature with senior government as well as police officials. They instructed the officials to make elaborate security arrangements in addition to putting in place a COVID-19 testing centre as well as administering the booster dose to those in need.

Durand Football: Rajasthan United beat Indian Navy to qualify for quarter finals

Harpal Singh Bedi Two goals in late second half enabled Rajasthan United beat Indian Navy 2-0 to qualify fo ...

Top professionals for J&K Open as Professional Golf makes debut in Jammu

Harpal Singh Bedi Jammu, the winter capital of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is the new venue o ...

Leh Cycling World Cup: German cyclists stand first in both men,women categories

AMN In the Leh Edition of UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup, German cyclists stood first in both men and women c ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

