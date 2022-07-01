Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin on July 18

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on 18th of this month and will continue upto 12th of August. The Lok Sabha Secretariat said, the session will have 18 sittings. The Monsoon Session of Parliament usually starts in the third week of July and concludes by the end of the second week of August.

The Presidential Election will also be held on 18th of this month. The Vice Presidential election will be held on 6th of August. The counting of votes for both constitutional posts will be held in Parliament House. The newly elected President will be administered the oath of office at the Central Hall of Parliament on 25th of this month. Newly elected Vice President will take oath on 11th of August.