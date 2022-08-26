AMN

The Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature adjourned sine die on Yesterday. The Winter session is scheduled in Nagpur from 19th December. Addressing Press Conference after the session, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, Various decisions for the benefit of citizens were taken in this session.

Persons affected due to natural calamities will get additional compensation. A total of 10 bills are passed by both houses. Session has also approved a motion renaming Aurangabad to Chatrapati Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad to Dharashiv and Navi Mumbai Airport to ‘Loknete Di. Ba. Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport’. He added, these proposals will be sent to Union Government for further action.