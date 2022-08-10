Monsoon session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly begins

File Pic

Four-day Monsoon session of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly began began today. The monsoon session is being held amid the COVID 19 restrictions and monkeypox safety guidelines. The session is slated to conclude on Saturday.

Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said that the session will have four sittings. The session will continue on Saturday as well.

The Speaker said proper thermal scanning of all those entering the assembly will be carried out on entry points and the entire assembly complex will be sanitized to ensure safety from any kind of infection. It will be mandatory for everyone to follow social distancing norms in the assembly premises and wearing face masks will be mandatory.

As many as 367 questions have been received including 228 starred questions and 139 unstarred questions. The questions to be raised by the members during the session were mainly related to rising inflation in the state, old pension scheme, unemployment, upgradation of colleges, schools, health institutions, filling up of vacancies in various departments, tourism, horticulture and drinking water supply.

An all-party meeting was also called yesterday for the smooth functioning of the House and cooperation was sought from the members to raise issues of importance in the public interest.

Members were appealed to uphold the conventions and high standards of the assembly.