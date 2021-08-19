Monsoon likely to revive in North-India from today

AMN

India Meteorological Department has (IMD) said Southwest Monsoon is set to revive in north India from today after a gap of nearly two weeks. IMD said scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three days.

Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west UP are likely to witness rainfall activity from tomorrow.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also very likely over Uttarakhand during the next two days.

Fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is also very likely over Bihar from tomorrow.

IMD said the current rainfall spell over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim will continue till today.