इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jun 2023 08:51:24      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Monsoon advances further, heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in several states

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest monsoon will advance into remaining parts of the country; Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab during next two days. Heavy to very heavy rainfalls are likely over Konkan, Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during next five days.

IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalls over Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar during next two days. The active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over Central and adjoining Northwest India during next two days.

In a statement, it said that northwest India is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, ranging from fairly widespread to widespread, over the next three days.

“There is a likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. East Rajasthan will likely experience this weather pattern till July 3, while Uttarakhand and west Rajasthan may encounter it on June 30,” the IMD said.

In central India, there will be light to moderate rainfall with fairly widespread to widespread coverage. “Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Madhya Pradesh over next two days,” it predicted.

The IMD said that west India should anticipate light to moderate rainfall, ranging from fairly widespread to widespread, in the coming five days.

“Konkan & Goa and the Ghat areas of central Maharashtra are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period. Gujarat can expect the same weather pattern over the next two days,” it said.

In east and adjoining northeast India, there will be fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall.

“Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to have isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the next five days. Gangetic West Bengal may experience isolated heavy rainfall on June 30 while Bihar should expect it on June 30 and July 3,” it said.

The IMD further said that south India will likely experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall.

“Kerala and Mahe and coastal and south interior Karnataka can anticipate this weather pattern over the next five days,” said the weather department.

Additionally, there may be isolated heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka and Kerala during this period.

“On July 2 and 3, coastal Andhra Pradesh may experience isolated heavy rainfall, while south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu should expect it on July 3. There is also a possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall occurring in coastal Karnataka and Kerala on July 3,” it added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

عیدالاضحی کا تہوار پورے ملک میں مذہبی عقیدت اور جوش وخروش کے ساتھ منایا گیا۔

قربانی کا تہوار عیدالاضحی آج ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں مذہبی عقی ...

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

سعودی عرب میں پانچ روزہ حج کی شروعات ہو گئی

آج سے پانچ روزہ مناسک حج کے آغاز کے ساتھ ہی دنیا بھر سے تقریبا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

DD India, AIR emerge as trusted electronic media organization as per Reuters Report 2023

DD India and All India Radio have been voted most trusted electronic media organization in country as per Reut ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart