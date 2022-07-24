FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jul 2022 08:34:11      انڈین آواز

Monkeypox outbreak is a global emergency: WHO

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

World Health Organization (WHO) has declared monkeypox a global health emergency. It came at the end of the second meeting of the WHO’s emergency committee on the virus.

The classification is the highest alert that the WHO can issue and follows a worldwide upsurge in cases.

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more than 16,000 cases have now been reported from 75 countries. There have been five deaths so far as a result of the outbreak.

There are only two other such health emergencies at present – the coronavirus pandemic and the continuing effort to eradicate polio.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar cleared to compete at Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has been finally cleared to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022 which b ...

Neeraj Chopra scripts history, becomes first Indian to win silver at World Athletics Championships

AMN / SPORTS DESK Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra created history by winning Silver medal in men ...

Seher Atwal wins 10th leg of Hero WPGT with birdie on final hole

By Harpal Singh Bedi Keeping her nerves at crucial moments, Seher Atwal fired a birdie on the 18th to win h ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart