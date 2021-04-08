Centre assures all possible assistance to Uttarakhand govt to control forest fire
Amit Shah holds high level review meeting in wake of naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
Jordan: Prince Hamzah bin Hussein placed under house arrest
Odisha imposes night curfew in 10 districts from tomorrow in view of rising COVID-19 cases
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Apr 2021 02:32:58      انڈین آواز

Money kept in cash wallets can be withdrawn from ATM and PoS terminals soon, says RBI

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Soon money kept in various cash wallets can be withdrawn from ATM and Point of Sale terminals. The Reserve Bank of India today announced this decision after a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee’s Meeting. Detailed instructions will be issued separately.

AIR Correspondent reports, at present Reserve Bank of India has permitted 35 prepaid payments instruments i.e. PPI. It includes Delhi Metro Card, Amazon Pay, Phonepe, Ola Money, Mobikwick wallet etc. Money can be loaded in these wallets, it can be transferred to another wallet or bank account or it can be used to make payment during online transactions. Soon money from these instruments can be withdrawn using an ATM. RBI’s governor has made this announcement after a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.

RBI has also proposed to make interoperability mandatory for full KYC PPI. Now balance in these wallets has been increased to 2 lakh from 1 lakh. Besides this, RBI also allowed these wallets, credit and prepaid cards to use RTGS and NEFT for money transfer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Odisha CM felicitates star cyclist Swasti Singh

WEB DESK Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated star cyclist Swasti Singh. Praising her eff ...

Hockey: India pip Olympic Champion Argentina 4-3

AMN / Buenos Aires India thwarted reigning Olympic Champion Argentina's comeback bid to register a 4-3 vict ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz